Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Episode 7 - conversation with Sustainment Division Chief

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Episode 7 - conversation with Sustainment Division Chief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This episode features host Sergeant 1st Class David Wooldridge, 89D Talent Managment NCO speaks with Col. Daryl Morse, Sustainment Division Chief. The pair discuss the changes the Integrated Personal and Pay System - Army has brought to the field with emphasis on Personnel Action Requests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 14:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74655
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109677022.mp3
    Length: 00:14:50
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Episode 7 - conversation with Sustainment Division Chief, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT