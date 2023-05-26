Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Episode 7 - conversation with Sustainment Division Chief

This episode features host Sergeant 1st Class David Wooldridge, 89D Talent Managment NCO speaks with Col. Daryl Morse, Sustainment Division Chief. The pair discuss the changes the Integrated Personal and Pay System - Army has brought to the field with emphasis on Personnel Action Requests.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 14:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74655
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109677022.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:50
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
