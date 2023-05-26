Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Behind the Triad Leadership Podcast #3 — Mr. Stephen Austin

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with Assistant Chief of Army Reserve Stephen D. Austin about the Army Reserve, Fort McCoy, the Army, and so much more in this podcast from May 2023. Austin visited Fort McCoy on May 10 as part of an official visit to U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. According to his biography, “Austin was selected for the Senior Executive Service in June 2007. He became the Assistant Chief of Army Reserve (ACAR) on Oct. 4, 2015. He serves as the primary advisor to the Chief of Army Reserve within Headquarters, Department of the Army. He represents the Army Reserve in the formulation and synchronization of policy and strategy at the national, departmental, and service levels,” the biography states. “He provides oversight to the Chief of Army Reserve’s staff and directs the development of policy, resourcing, and plans for generating, sustaining, and integrating Army Reserve force capabilities in support of the nation.” (Army Podcast created by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 12:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:17
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    Assistant Chief of Army Reserve Stephen D. Austin

