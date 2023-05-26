Fort McCoy Behind the Triad Leadership Podcast #3 — Mr. Stephen Austin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74640" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with Assistant Chief of Army Reserve Stephen D. Austin about the Army Reserve, Fort McCoy, the Army, and so much more in this podcast from May 2023. Austin visited Fort McCoy on May 10 as part of an official visit to U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. According to his biography, “Austin was selected for the Senior Executive Service in June 2007. He became the Assistant Chief of Army Reserve (ACAR) on Oct. 4, 2015. He serves as the primary advisor to the Chief of Army Reserve within Headquarters, Department of the Army. He represents the Army Reserve in the formulation and synchronization of policy and strategy at the national, departmental, and service levels,” the biography states. “He provides oversight to the Chief of Army Reserve’s staff and directs the development of policy, resourcing, and plans for generating, sustaining, and integrating Army Reserve force capabilities in support of the nation.” (Army Podcast created by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)