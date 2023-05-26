Regional News highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris commencement at West Point and Exercise Southern Beach. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 05:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74609
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109675313.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN NAPLES REGIONAL NEWS - Vice President Commencement at West Point and Exercise Southern Beach, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT