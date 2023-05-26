Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Scheduled Base Power Outage

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Scheduled Base Power Outage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik reported on an upcoming base power outage at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 2, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 03:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74605
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109675073.mp3
    Length: 00:00:41
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: Scheduled Base Power Outage, by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Power Outage
    39 ABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT