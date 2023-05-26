AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: EDUCATION CENTER

American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the upcoming education center classes being offered at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 02, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 03:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74603
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109675029.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
