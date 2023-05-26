Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: 101 critical days of summer

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: 101 critical days of summer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the upcoming safety measures to take place during the 101 critical days of summer at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 02, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 03:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74602
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109675028.mp3
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: 101 critical days of summer, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    INCIRLIK
    39TH ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT