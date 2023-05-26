American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the upcoming dorm lock rennovations at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 02, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 03:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74601
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109675027.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST: DORM LOCK RENNOVATIONS, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT