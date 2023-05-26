15 second radio spot for the EFMP Movie & Me event happening on June 8.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 03:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74557
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109672388.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EFMP Movie & Me, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT