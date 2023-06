Marine Minute: Cyber Yankee 23

CYBER YANKEE 23 IS A JOINT CYBERSECURITY EXERCISE FROM May 13-26,THAT IMPROVES THE READINESS OF THE MARINE CORPS CYBER COMMAND.

MARINES WORK WITH JOINT FORCES ALLOWING FOR IMPROVED INTEROPERABILITY AND COMMUNICATION IN THE FACE OF A CYBER ATTACK.

THE EXERCISE INVOLVES VARIOUS SCENERIOS SIMULATING REAL-WORLD CYBER ATTACKS ON MILITARY NETWORKS AND TESTS THE ABILITY OF CYBER OPERATORS TO DETECT, ANALYZE AND RESPOND TO THREATS IN A TIMELY AND EFFECTIVE MANNER.

THE SERVICE MEMBERS ARE DIVIDED UP INTO SEPARATE TEAMS AND PARTICIPANTS ARE ASSESSED ON THEIR PERFORMANCE IN DIFFERENT SCENARIOS.

CYBER YANKEE WILL HELP TO ENSURE THE SECURITY AND INTEGRITY OF MILITARY NETWORKS AND SYSTEMS BY IDENTIFING AREAS OF IMPROVEMENT WHILE ENHANCING COLLABORATION BETWEEN U.S. FORCES.

AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.