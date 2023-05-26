Bahrain Beat 31MAY23 Newscast

Two-minute newscast covering the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosting Singapore’s Chief of Defense in Washington, D.C., and The Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month observance in NSA Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 03:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74529
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109669425.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
