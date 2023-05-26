May 2023 Fort McCoy Town Hall with Garrison Commander, Part II

Here's an audio clip of the Fort McCoy Town Hall from May 25, 2023, led by the Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger holds quarterly town hall meetings with the installation workforce to discuss the way ahead and to communicate with everyone effectively. This was the latest in the series of his town hall meetings and the first for 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 17:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74528
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109668740.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:37
|Artist
|Col. Stephen Messenger
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
