Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May 2023 Fort McCoy Town Hall with Garrison Commander, Part II

    May 2023 Fort McCoy Town Hall with Garrison Commander, Part II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's an audio clip of the Fort McCoy Town Hall from May 25, 2023, led by the Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger holds quarterly town hall meetings with the installation workforce to discuss the way ahead and to communicate with everyone effectively. This was the latest in the series of his town hall meetings and the first for 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 17:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74528
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109668740.mp3
    Length: 00:39:37
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2023 Fort McCoy Town Hall with Garrison Commander, Part II, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Town Hall Meeting
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Installation Workforce briefing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT