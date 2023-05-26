Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCAST Episode 13: Air Forces Central, Watching the Friendly and Not-So-Friendly Skies over CENTCOM

    CENTCAST Episode 13: Air Forces Central, Watching the Friendly and Not-So-Friendly Skies over CENTCOM

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    We have a chance in Episode 13 to hear from U.S. Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich about regional air challenges. He's been in command of Air Forces Central for little more than a year, one filled with challenges, opportunities and successful collaboration.

    While regional adversaries highlight the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, you'll hear about the continued U.S. and Coalition presence fully capable of deterring and defeating any threat.

    Whether it's helping to lead the charge on innovation, countering Russian influence in the region or harnessing the full potential of diverse and unique partners, Lt. Gen. Grynkewich has a front row seat to the CENTCOM issues of the day. We'll hear those perspectives on regional air power and more in this CENTCAST episode.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74497
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109667151.mp3
    Length: 00:20:48
    Year 2023
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCAST Episode 13: Air Forces Central, Watching the Friendly and Not-So-Friendly Skies over CENTCOM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Coalition
    AFCENT
    air power
    CENTCAST

