This is a 30-second radio commercial publicizing the SKIES Unlimited Soccer Camps registration.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74492
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109666947.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - SKIES Unlimited Soccer Camp, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT