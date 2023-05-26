Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - SKIES Unlimited Soccer Camp

    Radio Spot - SKIES Unlimited Soccer Camp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio commercial publicizing the SKIES Unlimited Soccer Camps registration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74492
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109666947.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - SKIES Unlimited Soccer Camp, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern
    Military Child
    KMC
    Baumholder
    MOMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT