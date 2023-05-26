Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade Memorial Ceremony - Radio News

    173rd Airborne Brigade Memorial Ceremony - Radio News

    ITALY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger and Sgt. Page Sevilla

    AFN Vicenza

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade honored their fallen during their annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 25, 2023, on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (radio news by SSG Page Sevilla and SFC Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 01:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74488
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109666761.mp3
    Length: 00:01:27
    Year 2023
    Genre Live Ceremony Music
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Memorial Ceremony - Radio News, by SFC Alexander Henninger and SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    173rd
    radio news
    AFN Vicenza
    Memorial Day 2023

