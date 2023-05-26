Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th Fighter Wing Change of Command and 8th Security Forces Squadron Police Week Events

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Col. Timothy B. Murphy assuming command of the 8th Fighter Wing as well as the 8th Security Forces Squadron's recognition of police week. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 00:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th Fighter Wing Change of Command and 8th Security Forces Squadron Police Week Events, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    Police Week
    USFK

