This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Col. Timothy B. Murphy assuming command of the 8th Fighter Wing as well as the 8th Security Forces Squadron's recognition of police week. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 00:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74485
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109666735.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th Fighter Wing Change of Command and 8th Security Forces Squadron Police Week Events, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT