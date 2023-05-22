Chevrons - Ep 023 - Resiliency; More Than a Catch Phrase

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74470" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode we speak to Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy about the importance of resiliency. Ahaesy, a recent graduate of Basic Military Training and technical school, learned a plethora of good information in her role as an additional duty Resiliency Training Assistant while attending the Defense Information School. We also learn a little bit about Chevrons' newest co-host in the process.