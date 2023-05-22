In this episode we speak to Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy about the importance of resiliency. Ahaesy, a recent graduate of Basic Military Training and technical school, learned a plethora of good information in her role as an additional duty Resiliency Training Assistant while attending the Defense Information School. We also learn a little bit about Chevrons' newest co-host in the process.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 09:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74470
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109662738.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:44
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chevrons - Ep 023 - Resiliency; More Than a Catch Phrase, by A1C Julia Ahaesy and Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
