    Chevrons - Ep 023 - Resiliency; More Than a Catch Phrase

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy and Timothy Sandland

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode we speak to Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy about the importance of resiliency. Ahaesy, a recent graduate of Basic Military Training and technical school, learned a plethora of good information in her role as an additional duty Resiliency Training Assistant while attending the Defense Information School. We also learn a little bit about Chevrons' newest co-host in the process.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 09:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74470
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109662738.mp3
    Length: 00:46:44
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    TAGS

    podcast
    development
    enlisted
    wellness
    resilience
    Chevrons

