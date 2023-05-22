Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Axon - Red-Teaming in Military Education - Ep10

    Axon - Red-Teaming in Military Education - Ep10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Former Marine Corps University Red Team Director Brian McDermott explains the competencies students can develop by participating in red-teaming. He shares what the research tells us about the relationship of red-teaming with student learning outcomes and offers ideas for faculty on how to use these techniques.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74464
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109660625.mp3
    Length: 00:22:26
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Axon - Red-Teaming in Military Education - Ep10, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red team
    Analysis
    Professional military education
    Critical thinking
    Red-teaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT