Axon - Red-Teaming in Military Education - Ep10

Former Marine Corps University Red Team Director Brian McDermott explains the competencies students can develop by participating in red-teaming. He shares what the research tells us about the relationship of red-teaming with student learning outcomes and offers ideas for faculty on how to use these techniques.