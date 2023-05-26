Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN NAPLES RADIO SPOT - NEO Kits

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    230524-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 24, 2023) U.S. Army Specialist Melanny Rodriguez Vasquez highlights the NEO Kits during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74444
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659627.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN NAPLES RADIO SPOT - NEO Kits, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    NEO Kit

