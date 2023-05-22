Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITT Most Interesting Man in Aviano

    ITT Most Interesting Man in Aviano

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot to on Information Tickets and Travel
    (U.S. Air Force audio by A1C Brandon Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74439
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659397.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITT Most Interesting Man in Aviano, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31 FW
    Information Tickets and Travel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT