The U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived in Oslo, Norway, for a scheduled port visit, May 24.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 07:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74427
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109659239.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Rota Newscast, USS Gerald R. Ford visits Norway, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT