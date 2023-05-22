Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Rota Newscast, USS Gerald R. Ford visits Norway

    SPAIN

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    The U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived in Oslo, Norway, for a scheduled port visit, May 24.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 07:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74427
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659239.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Rota Newscast, USS Gerald R. Ford visits Norway, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gerald R. Ford
    Norway
    USS Ford
    Oslo
    Port Visit

