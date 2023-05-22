Radio news highlighting NATO developing new life-saving tech for Soldiers and USS Gerald R. Ford's historic port visit to Oslo, Norway. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 07:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74425
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109659199.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News NATO Develops New Tech for Soldiers and USS Gerald R. Ford Visits Norway, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT