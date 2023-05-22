This 30 second radio spot is advertising the Fathers Day crossword puzzle with the 52nd Force Support Squadron on Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 07:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74424
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109659146.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Classic Rock
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fathers Day Crossword Radio Spot, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT