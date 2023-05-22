Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain, Ms. Katie Saporita, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer talk about Physical Activity Month as part of the Wellness Wednesday live radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 07:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74416
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109658932.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:56
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness Wednesday with Cmdr. Braxton, Katie Saporita and DJ Kramedog, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT