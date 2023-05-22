In case you missed it week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have very special guests Chief of BIOT Police or ROPO 1 Mitchell and Chief Master at Arms King . Today’s discussion included Bravo Zulu’s for the CNO assessment and announcements about upcoming events. Plus, a little bit of incite about how the United States and the United Kingdom work together in the security department here on DG!
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 01:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74410
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109658739.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:17
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CO Show May 24, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT