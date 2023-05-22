Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO Show May 24

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.24.2023

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    In case you missed it week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have very special guests Chief of BIOT Police or ROPO 1 Mitchell and Chief Master at Arms King . Today’s discussion included Bravo Zulu’s for the CNO assessment and announcements about upcoming events. Plus, a little bit of incite about how the United States and the United Kingdom work together in the security department here on DG!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 01:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74410
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109658739.mp3
    Length: 00:47:17
    Artist MCSA Brandon Claros
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO Show May 24, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    AFN
    Radio Show
    NSF Diego Garcia

