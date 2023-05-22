CO Show May 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74410" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In case you missed it week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have very special guests Chief of BIOT Police or ROPO 1 Mitchell and Chief Master at Arms King . Today’s discussion included Bravo Zulu’s for the CNO assessment and announcements about upcoming events. Plus, a little bit of incite about how the United States and the United Kingdom work together in the security department here on DG!