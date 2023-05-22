Lt. Sara Giles, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego May 25, 2023. This episode gave tips on finding joy and the pursuit of happiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 01:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74409
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109658730.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:03
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
