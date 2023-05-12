Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month 2023 - Johnnie Phelps

    CUBA

    05.24.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot highlighting the career of Sergeant Nell "Johnnie" Phelps for pride month 2023. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rtd Class Kyle Fiori)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74396
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109656807.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Month 2023 - Johnnie Phelps, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    Pride Month
    2023

