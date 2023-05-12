The Air University command chief interviews 42nd Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover on his 22-year Air Force journey.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74353
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109651667.mp3
|Length:
|00:53:37
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell AFB 42nd Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover shares Air Force story, by Philip Berube, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT