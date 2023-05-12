Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Mission Support Command KMC Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.22.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This KMC update highlights the efforts and supports the 7th Mission Support Command has accomplished during Swift Response 23. Col. Dean Roberts, Commander of the 510TH, explains base support operations and how the unit supported military members and allied nations. (U.S. Army audio by SGT. Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 08:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74346
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109650540.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Swift Response

    Army Reserve
    7th Mission Support Command
    Swift Response 23

