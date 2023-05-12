Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lab Life - Episode 74: Hot Topics in Ceramics

    Lab Life - Episode 74: Hot Topics in Ceramics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Audio by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Lisa Rueschhoff and Dr. Matthew Dickerson from AFRL's Materials and Manufacturing Directorate discuss the power of polymers, high temperature ceramics and the impact materials research has on our everyday lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74334
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109647777.mp3
    Length: 00:35:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 74: Hot Topics in Ceramics, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Materials
    Ceramics
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT