The Quill & Sword - Ep. 8: COL Hayden USCYBERCOM Staff Judge Advocate on NSL Career Advice

This Quill and Sword episode features a previously aired NSL Unscripted episode where MAJ M. Keoni Medici interviews COL Pete Hayden (Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command) on pursuing assignments as a judge advocate in national security law (NSL). This episode is the second episode in a three-part series. Check out the third part of this series on NSL Unscripted.