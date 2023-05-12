Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword - Ep. 8: COL Hayden USCYBERCOM Staff Judge Advocate on NSL Career Advice

    05.19.2023

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This Quill and Sword episode features a previously aired NSL Unscripted episode where MAJ M. Keoni Medici interviews COL Pete Hayden (Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command) on pursuing assignments as a judge advocate in national security law (NSL). This episode is the second episode in a three-part series. Check out the third part of this series on NSL Unscripted.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 09:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:12
    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    LOAC
    TJAGLCS
    NSL

