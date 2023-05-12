This Quill and Sword episode features a previously aired NSL Unscripted episode where MAJ M. Keoni Medici interviews COL Pete Hayden (Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command) on pursuing assignments as a judge advocate in national security law (NSL). This episode is the second episode in a three-part series. Check out the third part of this series on NSL Unscripted.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74331
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646995.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:12
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword - Ep. 8: COL Hayden USCYBERCOM Staff Judge Advocate on NSL Career Advice, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
