    AFN Commercial Spot - US Army & Family MWR

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The US Army Family & MWR has a lot to offer to the community. Ranging from financial advice to fitness and health. Visit them at Kaiserslautern.armymwr.com or Baumholder.armymwr.com

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:34
    Category: Newscasts
