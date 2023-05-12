AFN Naples Radio Spot - History & Heritage Command Website

230516-N-LD903-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Steven Simmons and Ms. Amy Ansong, a civilian contractor, highlight the Naval History and Heritage Command's website in a radio spot during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|05.11.2023
|05.19.2023 05:50
|Newscasts
|74301
|2305/DOD_109646669.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|Blues
|NAPLES, IT
