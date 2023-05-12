Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Newscast, Formidable Shield

    AFN Rota Newscast, Formidable Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    05.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman 

    AFN Rota

    Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 kicks off in the North Atlantic Ocean.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 05:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74298
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109646663.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Newscast, Formidable Shield, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Rota
    Formidable Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT