Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 kicks off in the North Atlantic Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 05:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74298
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646663.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Newscast, Formidable Shield, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT