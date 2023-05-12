230516-N-RB149-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2023)- : Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Taylor highlights the NSA Naples vet clinic in a radio spot during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 03:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74294
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646539.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 230516 Vet Clinic Radio Spot, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
