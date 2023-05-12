Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Forces Network Diego Garcia CO Show May 17

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    On this week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have very special guests LCDR Ward and LCDR Boles from the public works department. Today’s show took a deep dive into the behind the scenes work of SeaBees and we also discussed Bravo Zulu’s and announcements for upcoming events !

    This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia CO Show May 17, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

