American Forces Network Diego Garcia CO Show May 17

On this week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have very special guests LCDR Ward and LCDR Boles from the public works department. Today’s show took a deep dive into the behind the scenes work of SeaBees and we also discussed Bravo Zulu’s and announcements for upcoming events !
|05.17.2023
|05.19.2023 02:02
|Newscasts
|74287
|2305/DOD_109646382.mp3
|00:44:24
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|2023
|Blues
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|1
|0
|0
