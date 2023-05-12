Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Axon - Generative Artificial Intelligence Perceptions, Issues, and Opportunities in Military Education - Ep9

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University Teaching & Learning Center Lead Writing Specialist Meg Varney and Communication Specialist Trish Harris share their thoughts on generative AI, academic integrity, and the opportunities available via this technology. Their perspective comes from serving approximately 1,000 students each year in Air University’s Writing Lab.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 11:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:28
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    TAGS

    Writing
    Assessment
    Professional military education
    Feedback
    Artificial intelligence

