Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST - Police Week

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST - Police Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TURKEY

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted Tech. Sgt. Brandon Lowry, 39th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 17, 2023. National Police Week is a time to reflect on the challenges that law enforcement officers face every day. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74263
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109643898.mp3
    Length: 00:01:32
    Year 2023
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST - Police Week, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Police Week
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT