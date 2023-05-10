Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CUBIST S6E8: Decision-Making Tools for TBI Diagnosis in Austere Environments

    CUBIST S6E8: Decision-Making Tools for TBI Diagnosis in Austere Environments

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, “Validation of the Canadian CT Head Rule and the New Orleans Criteria for mild traumatic brain injury in Ethiopia” by Yegeta Habte and colleagues and published in World Neurotrauma in April of 2023.

    Article Citation: Habte, Y. W., Pajer, H. B., Abicho, T. B., Feleke, Y., Bizuneh, Y. A., Shao, B., & Spader, H. S. (2023). Validation of the Canadian CT Head Rule and the New Orleans Criteria for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Ethiopia. World neurosurgery, S1878-8750(23)00256-5. Advance online publication. doi.org/10.1016/j.wneu.2023.02.108

    Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36863454/

    CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 08:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 74212
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109636636.mp3
    Length: 00:11:02
    Year 2023
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S6E8: Decision-Making Tools for TBI Diagnosis in Austere Environments, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    TBI
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Concussion
    TBICoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT