CUBIST S6E8: Decision-Making Tools for TBI Diagnosis in Austere Environments

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, “Validation of the Canadian CT Head Rule and the New Orleans Criteria for mild traumatic brain injury in Ethiopia” by Yegeta Habte and colleagues and published in World Neurotrauma in April of 2023.
Article Citation: Habte, Y. W., Pajer, H. B., Abicho, T. B., Feleke, Y., Bizuneh, Y. A., Shao, B., & Spader, H. S. (2023). Validation of the Canadian CT Head Rule and the New Orleans Criteria for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Ethiopia. World neurosurgery, S1878-8750(23)00256-5. Advance online publication. doi.org/10.1016/j.wneu.2023.02.108
Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36863454/
CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
