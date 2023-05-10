American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brent Croxton, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, at Incirlik Air Base Türkiye, May 11, 2023. Croxton discussed the squadron’s responsibilities and how Titans can utilize the facility manager program to file work orders. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 02:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74185
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109631893.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Highlight, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
