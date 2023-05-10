AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT - 728th AMS Port Dawg Memorial Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74176" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Siluano, 728th Air Mobility Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of air freight, promoted the 10th Anniversary of the Port Dawg Memorial Run on American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. The run is an annual event to honor the fallen members of the air transportation career field. (Defense Media Activity spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)