    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT - 728th AMS Port Dawg Memorial Run

    1, TURKEY

    05.10.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Siluano, 728th Air Mobility Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of air freight, promoted the 10th Anniversary of the Port Dawg Memorial Run on American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. The run is an annual event to honor the fallen members of the air transportation career field. (Defense Media Activity spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 02:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: 1, TR
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT - 728th AMS Port Dawg Memorial Run, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

