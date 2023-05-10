Basketball Tournament Spot Diego Garcia

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of physical fitness and healthy competition, for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros /Released)
|05.12.2023
|05.12.2023 02:16
|Newscasts
|74172
|2305/DOD_109631833.mp3
|00:00:30
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|2023
|Blues
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|1
|0
|0
