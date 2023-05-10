AFN Radio interview with COL Kelly Togiola in Cote d'ivore at ALFS 23, talking about why she became a nurse. What she does for the US army and what her team is doing at ALFS.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 10:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74167
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109629560.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio interview: Nurses week with COL Kelly Togiola, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT