    AFN Radio interview: Nurses week with COL Kelly Togiola

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    AFN Radio interview with COL Kelly Togiola in Cote d'ivore at ALFS 23, talking about why she became a nurse. What she does for the US army and what her team is doing at ALFS.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74167
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109629560.mp3
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio interview: Nurses week with COL Kelly Togiola, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    US Army
    AFN Vicenza
    ALFS
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

