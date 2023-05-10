230511-N-DO281-1003 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay listeners of the new Unaccompanied Housing Bill of Rights put out by Commander Naval Installation Command. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 09:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74164
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109629476.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
This work, Unaccompanied Housing Bill of Rights, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
