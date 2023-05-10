The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment is looking for recruits that meet the requirements to joint.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 06:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74153
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109629031.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio Spot Commercial - 160th SOAR Recruitment, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT