    AFN Radio Spot Commercial - 160th SOAR Recruitment

    AFN Radio Spot Commercial - 160th SOAR Recruitment

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment is looking for recruits that meet the requirements to joint.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 06:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74153
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109629031.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Spot Commercial - 160th SOAR Recruitment, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special operations
    Recruitment
    SOAR
    160th
    NSDQ

