    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - APHA News

    1, TURKEY

    05.10.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik recorded a newscast highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. Airmen from different cultures and background bring unique ideas and solutions forward. (Defense Media Activity newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

