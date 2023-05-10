AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Cross-train News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74142" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The American Forces Network recorded a newscast based on cross-training news in the U.S. Air Force at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. Effective June 1, all FTA can retrain into any Air Force Specialty Code they qualify for that is under 90% manned prior to separation, even if their current AFSC is below 90% manned. (Defense Media Activity newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)