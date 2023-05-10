Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Cross-train News

    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Cross-train News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.10.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The American Forces Network recorded a newscast based on cross-training news in the U.S. Air Force at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. Effective June 1, all FTA can retrain into any Air Force Specialty Code they qualify for that is under 90% manned prior to separation, even if their current AFSC is below 90% manned. (Defense Media Activity newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 03:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74142
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109628822.mp3
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Cross-train News, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    newscast
    news
    training
    audio
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT