The American Forces Network recorded a newscast based on cross-training news in the U.S. Air Force at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. Effective June 1, all FTA can retrain into any Air Force Specialty Code they qualify for that is under 90% manned prior to separation, even if their current AFSC is below 90% manned. (Defense Media Activity newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|05.10.2023
|05.11.2023 03:44
|Newscasts
|74142
|2305/DOD_109628822.mp3
|00:02:06
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|3
|0
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Cross-train News, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
