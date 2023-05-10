230509-N-CR158-1001 - A radio news story covering the MWR Cinco De Mayo Celebration on NAS Guantanamo Bay along with information about NAVADMIN 104/23 and the upcoming MWR Murph event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 12:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74134
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109627728.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: GTMO Cinco De Mayo 2023, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT