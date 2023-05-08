Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCAST Episode 12: CENTCOM’s Women, Peace, and Security Program Explained in 15 Minutes

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Episode 12 of the CENTCAST highlights a critical plank in our Partnership programs: the Women, Peace, and Security program. The program empowers and highlights women serving and leading in their countries’ national security. In so doing, the effort offers military forces throughout the CENTCOM region a strategic advantage of our adversaries and competitors. Rachel Erin, the CENTCOM program coordinator, joins host Joe Buccino and his friend Crespo to explain the value of women’s meaningful participation in security. She is a retired Army Sergeant Major who served in public affairs and is now living her best life in Tampa running the WPS program.

    It’s an important program, this is an interesting subject, and we’re giving you a short episode. So, give us 15 minutes and we’ll give you everything you need to know about the Women, Peace, and Security program.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 11:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74111
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109624712.mp3
    Length: 00:15:27
    Year 2023
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    CENTCOM
    partnership
    Tampa
    CENTCAST
    Women Peace and Security program

