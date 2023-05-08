A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter seized more than $30 million of heroin and methamphetamine from a fishing vessel transiting the Gulf of Oman, May 8.
This work, AFN Rota Daily Newscast, U.S. Coast Guard Seized $30 Million in Drugs, by PO2 Hutch Johnson
