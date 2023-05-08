Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 48 - Want to Avoid a FLIPL? Focus on Supply Discipline

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Col. Glenn A. Henke and special guest Sgt. Maj. Lawrence W. McKnight Jr. from the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command take a deep dive into Henke's article "Want to Avoid a FLIPL? Focus on Supply Discipline" with NCO Journal staff.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 16:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:19
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    TAGS

    Supply
    NCO
    Podcast
    FLIPL

